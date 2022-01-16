BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BSRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.25. 5,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

