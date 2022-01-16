Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Elementis stock remained flat at $$6.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elementis has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Get Elementis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.