Analysts Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target at $2.38

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CWBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 518,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,805. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

