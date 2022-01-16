Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OVCHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

