DeRace (DERC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.37 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $102.06 million and $3.37 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00006083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeRace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,850,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DERCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.