Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LCRTF remained flat at $$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

