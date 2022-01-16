Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.59 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $149.22 or 0.00345507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $415.74 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.65 or 0.07739855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.46 or 0.99650274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008239 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,230,886 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,184 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

