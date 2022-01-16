Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on APVO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

