Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Decreases By 45.1%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285,532 shares during the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.