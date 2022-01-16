$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $24.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.86 million, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 171,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

