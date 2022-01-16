Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.57. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $504,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atlas by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 98.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after buying an additional 201,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Atlas by 54.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

