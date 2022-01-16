Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MBRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. 100,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,316. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

