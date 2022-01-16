NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $12.46 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $20.27 or 0.00046924 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $12.46 billion and $883.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00214661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00452548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00078218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 614,716,239 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

