Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post sales of $12.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141 in the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,650. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.