Wagerr Price Hits $0.0432 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $20,818.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.00941041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,123,300 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.