Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,398,500 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the December 15th total of 1,077,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.1 days.

RYDAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 77,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,364. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

