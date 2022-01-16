Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

