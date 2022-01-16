$141.32 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report $141.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.20 million. BRP Group posted sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $552.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $843.75 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,561. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05.

BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

