Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.
BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 4,557,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,279. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
