Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 4,557,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,279. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

