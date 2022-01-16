WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WEX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.22. 355,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,171. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $22,590,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WEX by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WEX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

