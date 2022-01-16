Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $122.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $169,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,399 shares of company stock valued at $215,936,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $129.74. 1,956,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,442. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

