$82.18 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report sales of $82.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.00 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 12,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 92,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

