TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0764 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $11,380.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

