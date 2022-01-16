Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0865 on Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00059587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

