Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the December 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

MGPPF stock remained flat at $$12.35 during trading hours on Friday. Megaport has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Megaport in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

