Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Declines By 48.0%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. O3 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.