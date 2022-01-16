Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,178. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

