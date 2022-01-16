-$0.04 EPS Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

CWBR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

