Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) PT at C$7.64

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.22. 211,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$889.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

