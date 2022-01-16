Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EATBF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

