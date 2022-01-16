Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Decreases By 47.5%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $$13.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

