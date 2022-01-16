Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Decreases By 47.5%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Shares of CTOUF stock remained flat at $$13.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
