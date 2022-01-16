DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.38

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $38.21 million and approximately $360,565.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,258,436 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

