OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $904.10 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00015001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $904.10 million and approximately $433.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00327534 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

