Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $23.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,077,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,497. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

