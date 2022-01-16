Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $23.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,077,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,497. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.74.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
