Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 103,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,075. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

