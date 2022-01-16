Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,354. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 67.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

