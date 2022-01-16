Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNLAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.