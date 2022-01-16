MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $376,314.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $173.29 million and approximately $376,314.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.90 or 0.07736351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.33 or 0.99934782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

