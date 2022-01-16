Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Decreases By 44.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STSBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 71,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,194. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

