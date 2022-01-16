BlackHat Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $334,443.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.90 or 0.07736351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.33 or 0.99934782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

