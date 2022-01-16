BlackHat Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $334,443.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.90 or 0.07736351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.33 or 0.99934782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

