Qcash Hits One Day Volume of $58.92 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Qcash has a total market cap of $67.71 million and $58.92 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00072583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.90 or 0.07736351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.33 or 0.99934782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

