SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.13.

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,836. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$25.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.