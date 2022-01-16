Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,373. Personalis has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $548.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Personalis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Personalis by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Personalis by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth $3,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

