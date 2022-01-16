GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

