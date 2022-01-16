GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GEAGY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

