The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE THG traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 140,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

