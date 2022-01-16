Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.04). Agenus posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AGEN stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $783.33 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agenus by 34.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agenus by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 9.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Agenus by 22.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Agenus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

