Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNLSY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,210. Renault has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.