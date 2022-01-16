SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. SFS Group has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $114.80.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

